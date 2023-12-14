Fatal car crash splits car in two

Dec. 13—A man was ejected from his car and died after he crashed into a metal pole that split the car in two at a Shell gas station in Bakersfield around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was identified as Jose Guadalupe De La Paz, 28, of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. De La Paz was driving on Highway 223 when he veered off the road and hit a raised concrete curb.

The car continued through a roundabout and into the gas station parking lot where it hit the metal pole. De La Paz was traveling at an unknown speed and the reason he veered off the road is still under investigation, the CHP reported.