Fatal car crash in Westmoreland County shuts down a portion of I-70 overnight, victim identified

A fatal car accident in Westmoreland County shut down a portion of Interstate 70 overnight.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the interstate was shut down for a few hours because of the crash.

According to police, the crash happened at mile marker 53 at the Yukon exit at 12:05 a.m.

Dispatch said one person, later identified as 25-year-old David Ott from Perryopolis, was killed and another person was flown to UPMC Presbyterian.

Pennsylvania State Police said Ott wasn’t wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

There’s no word on the injured person’s condition or identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

