Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Lynnwood closes lanes of SR 99

A fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car has closed lanes in both directions of State Route 99 in north Lynnwood Wednesday morning.

The closure just north of 156th Street Southwest, between Paine Field and Lynnwood, was reported shortly after 6 a.m.

Shortly before 7 a.m., two southbound lanes and two northbound lanes were blocked.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the lane closures would likely extend into the morning commute.

At 6:30 a.m., WSDOT said backups had reached State Route 525.







