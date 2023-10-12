Fatal central Topeka shooting of Ra'Juan Spicer, 18, puts city's 2023 homicide total at 28

An 18-year-old man fatally shot Wednesday in central Topeka became the capital city's second teenaged homicide victim in less than 20 hours.

Police were investigating but hadn't made any arrests.

Ra'Juan Spicer was pronounced deceased at the scene after police were called at 5:43 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of S.W. Clay, said Capt. Jerry Monasmith of the Topeka Police Department.

Spicer became Topeka's 28th homicide victim this year, he said. Topeka's record number of homicides is 30, recorded in 2017.

City also saw a homicide late Tuesday

Police weren't saying if there might be a connection between Wednesday's homicide and the fatal shooting reported at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday of Victor Carlton, 17, in the 2000 block of S.E. Pennsylvania Avenue. Carlton was a student at Topeka Virtual School.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Police asked anyone with information regarding either homicide to email telltpd @topeka.org or call the criminal investigations bureau of the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or providing tips online.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Ra'Juan Spicer is second teen homicide victim in less than 20 hours