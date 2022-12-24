Fatal Christmas Eve shooting investigated in SouthPark area of Charlotte, CMPD says

A Christmas Eve homicide is under investigation in the SouthPark area of south Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Rexford Road, a largely commercial area of hotels and office space north of SouthPark Mall.

The shooting occurred at the Marriott SouthPark, according to the Observer’s news partner WSOC.

CMPD is investigating a homicide on Rexford Road in south Charlotte. It happened at the Marriott, WSOC reports.

“Officers responded to possible medical emergency call for service,” officials said. They said they found a male who apparently was shot. The victim was taken to Atrium Health Main with life-threatening injuries, and pronounced dead at the hospital.

A “person of interest” was found at the scene of the shooting and is in police custody, officials said. Police said they are not currently looking for any other suspects.

