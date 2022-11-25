Fatal collision on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma kills 1, shuts down part of road

A man was killed early Friday morning in a collision on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma, according to police. A portion of the roadway will be shut down for several hours for an investigation.

The collision was reported at about 6:02 a.m. near South 88th Street. Few details were immediately available about the incident. According to Tacoma Police Department, Pacific Avenue was shut down between South 90th and 86th streets.

A police spokesperson said the victim was a man in his 30s. It’s unclear how the collision occurred or what caused it. A crash investigation team was called to the scene.

Drivers were advised to use alternate routes through the area.