Fatal collision: Pickup truck veers off Lakeway Drive early Saturday, killing pedestrian

Bellingham police officers arrested a 36-year-old man early Saturday on suspicion of vehicular homicide after the man’s truck veered off the road and struck a pedestrian.

The initial dispatch report came at 12:36 a.m., police said. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Lakeway Drive, and found a pickup truck had driven off the road and knocked over a light pole. The truck also hit a man in his 40s, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told the police the driver got out of the pickup after the collision. Preliminary investigation indicated the man was drunk, police said in a news release. Officers arrested him and booked him into the Whatcom County Jail.

Police closed Lakeway Drive between Puget Street and Woburn Street overnight to complete the investigation and remove the crumpled light pole.