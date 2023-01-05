Fatal crash: 88-year-old Utica man struck by car on Erie Street

An 88-year-old Utica man has died after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday, the Utica Police Department said Thursday in a statement.

Police said they were called to the 1100 block of Erie Street just before 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 for reports of a man lying on the side of the roadway.

Police said the man, who has been identified as Francis Piejko, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Utica Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team and Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the incident.

Police said no charges or tickets have been filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Fatal crash: 88-year-old Utica man hit by car on Erie Street