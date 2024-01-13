Fatal crash in Anne Arundel County causes road closure

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said a road will be closed for most of Saturday due to a fatal accident.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the department said the accident involved a telephone pole. As a result, Shady Side Rd. at Bay Breeze Rd. will be closed for most of the day.

The department said traffic safety must complete its investigation before further details can be released.

