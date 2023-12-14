Fatal crash blocks Hwy 126 east of Santa Paula early Thursday

A fatal crash closed Highway 126 east of Santa Paula for more than an hour early Thursday morning, snarling the morning commute, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Ventura County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the two-vehicle collision at 5:34 a.m. on Highway 126 between Hallock Drive and Hobson Road.

A silver Toyota Prius was blocking the eastbound lanes and a black Jeep was on the opposite side, CHP officials said.

“One of the parties sustained fatal injuries,” said Officer Jorge Alfaro, a spokesman for the CHP’s Ventura office.

One lane was opened in each direction at 7:51 a.m., and the rest by 9:30 a.m. Units from CHP Ventura remained at the scene to investigate the accident.

The Ventura County Fire Department also responded to the scene.

