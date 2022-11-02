Fatal crash: Chittenango man killed in one-car crash on Smithfield's North Butler Road

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a one-vehicle crash that killed a 60-year-old Chittenango man Tuesday.

Deputies responded at about 12:42 p.m. to the 5700 block of North Butler Road in Smithfield, where they found a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado in a ditch off the western shoulder of the road, facing north, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Officials said the driver and sole occupant, Ricky Paone, was traveling north when he exited the road, struck a tree and the ditch. Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash.

Paone was brought to Oneida Health Hospital in Oneida where he later died from his injuries, the release said.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch in Utica. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

