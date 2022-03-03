Fatal crash during New Mexico kidnap suspect chase

Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Pan Pacific International, which operates a major discount store chain, said on Thursday it will provide financial support and job opportunities for 100 refugee families from Ukraine. The company, formerly known as Don Quijote Holdings, said it is still working out details such as where the families would be housed and would consider cooperating with other companies in supporting refugees fleeing from Russia's invasion. Japan has not specified how many refugees from Ukraine it would take in.