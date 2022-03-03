Fatal crash during New Mexico kidnap suspect chase

Reuters
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -U.S. electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc said on Tuesday it has increased selling prices of its vehicles by about 20% due to inflationary pressures and higher component costs, angering some customers. The price increase also invited caustic comments from Elon Musk, chief executive of rival Tesla Inc, who tweeted that Rivian's "negative gross margin will be staggering" and it is "near impossible" for other firms to make affordable electric pickup trucks. Rivian, in which Amazon.com Inc holds a 20% stake, said the starting price of its R1T electric pickup trucks has gone up by about 17% and its R1S sport utility vehicles by about 20%.