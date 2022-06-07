Fatal crash during police pursuit in Neptune under investigation, officials say

NEPTUNE – A fatal crash during an Asbury Park police pursuit in Neptune Township is under investigation, Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.

Asbury Park Police officers were attempting to stop a vehicle Sunday about 7:20 p.m. when the vehicle struck a tree, Platkin said.

The collision caused the death of one occupant and the injuries of three others, officials said.

The Office of the Attorney General has not released their identities.

Police were attempting to stop the vehicle in connection with a felony investigation that began with a shots fired report, authorities said.

Neptune Township Police spokesman Capt. Michael McGhee and Asbury Park Police spokesman Sgt. Michael Casey were not immediately available to comment.

The investigation is being conducted as per the Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which requires the Office of the Attorney General to investigate any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer.

