Fatal crash Friday night kills 27-year-old Fayetteville man

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a Friday night car crash that killed a 27-year-old Fayetteville man.

According to a police news release, Robert McGirt was driving a Toyota just before 10 p.m. when he reportedly crossed the center line on Stacy Weaver Drive. His vehicle was then struck by a Chrysler vehicle.

McGirt was taken to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries, according to the release. The driver of the Chrysler also was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation, the release stated.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Police Specialist C. Biggerstaff at 910-751-1382. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers by calling 910-483-TIPS (8477); visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org online; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

