A fatal crash in Gardner left a person who was riding a scooter e-bike dead

The investigation continued into a fatal crash that killed one person in Gardner on Thursday.

Police were dispatched to 591 West Broadway near Pete’s Tire Barn shortly before 8 p.m. for a report of a fatal crash involving a vehicle and scooter e-bike, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

The road from Wilkins Road to Industrial Rowe was closed to traffic for several hours while police investigated the incident. The road was reopened to traffic at about 12:30 a.m., according to officials.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The victim’s name was not released pending all proper notifications.

The incident was being investigated by the Gardner Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, and the Crime Scene Services Section.

