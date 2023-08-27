Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Sodus under investigation; troopers seek public's help

New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in Sodus, Wayne County, on Saturday.

Troopers said the crash occurred in the early morning hours on Lake Road in the vicinity of Maple Avenue, in the town of Sodus.

No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the State Police at (585) 398-4100.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Sodus NY under investigation