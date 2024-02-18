Fatal crash involving stolen car investigated in Lockport

Feb. 18—The Lockport Police Department is investigating the crash of a stolen car that killed two Rochester residents on Saturday.

The incident occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday and began in the parking lot of a Chestnut Ridge Road business in the Town of Lockport where a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy was attempting to make a traffic stop after his patrol car's license plate reader alerted to a stolen car. The Subaru was reportedly stolen out of Rochester, according to WIVB, and instead sped off.

Sheriff's officials said the deputy pursued for a short distance before the suspect sped up and began driving through intersections, including red lights.

"Our patrol unit had to back off a little bit due to the speeds," Sheriff Michael Filicetti told Channel 4 News.

The deputy reported that, from a distance, they saw the Subaru driver lose control of the vehicle and crash into a tree on Route 31, between Washburn and Spring streets.

Responding to the scene, Lockport firefighters confirmed the death of the car's two occupants.

They were identified on Sunday as Michael L. Walker, 29, and Ana G. Cerrato, 28, both of Rochester.

The City of Lockport Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

The New York State Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation will also investigate the incident.