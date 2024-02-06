Fatal crash in Jefferson County leaves one dead

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri troopers are investigating after a single-vehicle crash Monday left one dead.

The accident occurred near U.S. 30 and Gravois. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the car.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is still working to notify the families as well as determine what caused the crash.

