Fatal crash leads to DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide charges for Boca Raton woman, 60

BOCA RATON — City police have arrested a 60-year-old Boca Raton woman they say struck and killed a man after she drove her SUV through an intersection this past June while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Jill Tully is facing charges of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter in the June 28 crash in Boca Raton that killed Orlando Solana Siles.

Circuit Judge Charles Burton set Tully's bail at $100,000 during a brief hearing Tuesday at the Palm Beach County Jail, where she was booked after her arrest Monday.

Michael Salnick, Tully's attorney, said Tuesday she would plead not guilty to the charges. He declined further comment.

In their arrest report, Boca Raton police said toxicology reports found that Tully had alcohol, fentanyl, oxycodone and THC, the active chemical in marijuana, in her system at about 6:30 p.m. that day, when her Ford SUV struck Siles' Honda sedan at North Dixie Highway and Spanish River Boulevard.

Doctors took samples of Tully's blood at the hospital at about 8 p.m. and a toxicology report showed her blood-alcohol level was .056, indicating the levels "must have been higher at the time of the crash," according to the arrest report.

Police said they found Siles dead behind the wheel of his car when they responded to Spanish River and North Dixie. Tully had minor injuries and was brought to Delray Medical Center, according to an arrest report.

Siles was southbound on Dixie at about 50 mph when Tully, who was driving northbound, tried to turn left onto Spanish River, according to police. The front of the Honda struck the passenger side of Tully's SUV.

Police said skid marks they observed at the scene indicated Siles had little time to brake before the crash.

Officers said they found an open pack of Bud Light in the passenger seat of Tully's SUV, but she denied drinking before the crash.

Tully told police she was driving home after picking up family members from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when she stopped at a gas station to get a 12-pack of beer, according to the crash report.

Boca Raton police did not list an age or a place of residence for Siles. Online records indicate he lived in Boca Raton and was 28 years old.

