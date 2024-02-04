Fatal crash near Pine Island on Friday afternoon

Feb. 3—PINE ISLAND — A 2018 Honda CR-V traveling north on U.S. Highway 52 rolled off the road Friday afternoon, resulting in a fatal crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at Goodhue County Road 11 in Pine Island.

An 85-year-old man from Red Wing was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. He was accompanied by a 78-year-old woman also from Red Wing. The crash report does not give the names of the individuals, nor explain which individual died as a result of the crash.

Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Pine Island Fire Department and Zumbrota Police and Ambulance assisted at the scene, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.