Fatal crash report says county employee was not confident in road grader's controls

Dec. 21—MOUNT VERNON, S.D. — A Davison County mechanic involved in a fatal crash told authorities that the steering controls of the road grader he was driving "were touchy" and he did not have much experience driving a grader with those types of controls.

That's according to a South Dakota Highway Patrol fatal crash report that was recently made available to the public and obtained by the Mitchell Republic. The two-vehicle crash occurred Dec. 6, south of Mount Vernon near the overpass of Interstate 90.

The narrative of the crash report says Davison County worker Steven Groseth, 63, was driving a 2014 Caterpillar road grader north on 397th Avenue, where it swerved to the left and crossed the centerline into the southbound lane. It collided with a 2011 Chrysler 200, driven by Calvin Boluyt, 24, of Corsica, who died at the scene.

After the crash, Groseth told authorities "that immediately prior to the crash, the road grader had began to drift toward the center of the roadway. He stated that he then overcorrected to the right, sending the road grader toward the east ditch." Groseth then stated that he had attempted to turn to the left to avoid going into the ditch and then he had again overcorrected and had turned into the oncoming lane of traffic.

The crash report said the road conditions were dry and that the collision occurred at 10:52 a.m.

The road grader, according to Davison County Auditor Susan Kiepke, was leased by the county in 2014 and purchased outright in December 2020. Groseth has worked for Davison County since March 2001. County officials said he held all the necessary licenses to operate the road grader.

Davison County Highway Superintendent Rusty Weinberg said on Thursday that all necessary county Highway Department employees were trained to use the road grader by Butler Machinery when it was originally leased nearly 10 years ago.

Weinberg said he is confident in the training the county gives its employees, and he is confident all of its vehicles are working correctly. When asked if regular inspections are thorough to ensure safety, he responded, "You bet. Definitely."

Davison County's Safety Manual

shares a five-pronged approach to "ensure an effective and efficient safety program is established." Included in the five prongs are "The inspection program;" "monthly safety trainings;" "supervising others and enforcement;" "risk mitigation;" and "incident/accident investigation."

"To be effective, the safety program should have buy-in at every level within the county," the report says. "From the commissioners down to the newest seasonal employee, everyone should take an active role in the safety of the county and its employees."

Davison County Commission Chair Randy Reider could not be reached immediately for this story to comment on the disparity between the explanation in the crash report and Weinberg's description of the county's safety policies.

The crash report says Groseth has been charged with driving on the wrong side of the road/driving left of the centerline.

A Gofundme page

, set up for the family of Boluyt, has reached $30,000 raised of a $50,000 goal. A secondary funding source to support Boluyt's family is listed as BMO Bank, P.O. Box 260, Corsica, SD, 57328.