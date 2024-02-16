Fatal crash reported Thursday morning just west of Hood Canal bridge

A 71-year-old Everett woman died Thursday morning in a two-vehicle collision just west of the Hood Canal bridge.

According to a report from Washington State Patrol, Donna M. Haney of Everett was driving west on Highway 104 from the bridge and attempted to pass a trailer truck at a stretch of the road where there are two lanes in that direction. Haney lost control of her vehicle, a 2016 Subaru Outback, and struck the truck. Her car then traveled into a ditch, and the truck came to rest on the highway's shoulder.

The driver of the truck, a 44-year-old Olympia man, called 911 to the scene at approximately 9:45 a.m. Haney was deceased when troopers arrived, according to WSP, and her vehicle was totaled. She was not wearing a seat belt, the report said. Troopers noted speed as a factor in the crash, and wrote that the vehicle was traveling too fast for the conditions.

Snow was reported across North Kitsap and Jefferson County early Thursday morning.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Two-car collision west of the Hood Canal bridge kills driver