Fatal crash reported in west Ventura

A traffic collision in west Ventura turned fatal late Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The accident was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Olive Street, said Ventura Police Department Cmdr. Edward Caliento. The site is near the cross with West Lewis Street.

The crash apparently involved a moped or similar vehicle, he said. Early reports indicated it was a single-vehicle accident, he said.

No details about the rider or circumstances of the crash were available as of 6 p.m.

The department was expected to release additional information later Tuesday night or on Wednesday, Caliento said.

