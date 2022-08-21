Fatal crash on Route 140 in New Bedford Saturday under investigation, victim identified

NEW BEDFORD — An investigation into a fatal crash along Route 140 North in New Bedford, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday is ongoing.

The deceased victim has been identified as Joy Swartzendruber, 45, of Assonet, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

The victim's vehicle, a Toyota Avalon had been pulled over on the shoulder of the two-lane highway and, for reasons unknown at this time, she appears to have been outside her vehicle along the driver's side.

At the same time, a Ford F-150 being driven by a 50-year-old New Bedford man, appears to have sideswiped the rear driver's side of the Toyota and struck the victim. The victim was declared deceased by first responders on scene.

The driver of the Ford F-150 remained on scene, was cooperative with police and was not under the influence. His vehicle was seized for further examination. He is not presently under arrest.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section will conduct a full accident reconstruction investigation before any final determinations are made on potential criminal charges.

