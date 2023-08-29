Fatal crash shut down I-95 in North Attleboro for hours Monday, police seeking driver

A Massachusetts man was killed and a Providence man seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in North Attleboro Monday afternoon, the Massachusetts State Police said in a press release.

The crash closed a section of I-95 North near exit 7 for several hours.

The fatal crash happened around 4:15 p.m. after a collision on I-95 South sent the Providence man's Cadillac Escalade across the median and into the northbound side, where it collided with a 2015 Jaguar XJ, the state police said.

The driver of the Jaguar, a 58-year-old Foxboro man, was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said. The driver of the Cadillac, who is 61 years old, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, the police said. The police have not released their names.

Before crossing the median and crashing into the Jaguar, the Cadillac Escalade had collided with a 2006 Buick LaCrosse on the southbound side of the highway, but the driver of the Buick left the scene, the police said. The police are trying to determine who was driving that car.

With information from witnesses, the state police broadcast a description of the Buick to all police departments in the area, the police said. At about 5 p.m., the Attleboro police notified the Massachusetts state police that they found a car in Attleboro matching the description. It had a flat tire and front-end damage, the police said.

