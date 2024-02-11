Fatal crash shuts down US 321 in Gastonia, police say

One person is dead after being hit by a car while walking in Gastonia on Saturday night, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Officers say the crash happened on US 321 just before 8:30 p.m.

GEMS confirmed that one person died at the scene.

GPD says North US 321 has been shut down from Bulb Avenue to C. Grier Beam Boulevard while police investigate the crash.

Officials have not released the cause or the identities of those involved.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

