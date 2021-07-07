Fatal crash splits car in half early Wednesday on US 40 Highway in Kansas City

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash left a car split in two early Wednesday in Kansas City, police said.

Just before 2:30 a.m., police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at US 40 Highway, just before the ramp from Interstate 435, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The driver of a green Honda Accord was headed west on US 40 Highway “at a very high rate of speed” when they came across a curve in the road and went straight instead of turning with the road, police said.

The vehicle went off the road, crashed into two highway signs and then hit the metal pole of a traffic signal.

The impact split the car in two, police said.

The driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, was declared dead at the scene, according to authorities. No one else was in the car at the time.

This is the 36th fatal vehicle crash this year in Kansas City, according to the department.