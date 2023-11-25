Fatal crash on SR-78 prompts lane closures

SAN DIEGO — A crash on State Route 78, just west of Weekend Villa Road near Ramona, has prompted authorities to close both westbound and eastbound lanes, said Caltrans.

According to Sigalert from California Highway Patrol, the incident is fatal. There are no further details at this time.

FOX 5 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

