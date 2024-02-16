Fatal crash has westbound I-694 closed in Arden Hills

A multi-vehicle crash resulting in at least one death has the westbound lanes of I-694 closed in Arden Hills.

The State Patrol confirmed the fatality, but has not released any other details about the wreck that happened near Snelling Avenue about 8:45 a.m.

The westbound lanes are closed at Hwy. 10 and motorists are being off of I-694 the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Several vehicles were involved in the crash. No further information was immediately available.