Fatal early-morning Somerset crash kills two on motorcycle: Police investigating

SOMERSET — The Somerset Police Department is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning that left two people dead.

According to a press release from Chief Todd Costa, the crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. near the Rte. 103 rotary.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered a motorcycle and a vehicle, with two victims lying in the roadway.

Somerset Police said the male victim, who is believed to be the motorcycle operator, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The female victim, who is believed to have been a passenger on the motorcycle, was transported by Somerset EMS to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released by police, pending a positive ID and notification of their next of kin.

According to police, Somerset EMS transported the driver of the vehicle to a nearby hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests that the motorcycle entered the rotary in the wrong direction, colliding with the vehicle.

The Somerset Police Department is investigating the crash, working with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) Unit and detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

