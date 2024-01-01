Fatal New Year’s Eve crash shuts down I-485 near Providence Road in Matthews
A crash killed one person and shut down I-485 in Matthews on Sunday evening.
Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) say the crash happened on I-485 near Providence Road just after 9 p.m.
MEDIC says one person died at the scene of the crash.
Crews have closed the I-485 Outer Loop at Providence Road while they investigate the crash.
NCDOT says the road is expected to be reopened by 12:08 a.m. on Monday, January 1, 2024.
Officials have not released the cause of the crash or any additional information about additional injuries.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
