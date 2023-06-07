Fatal fire brings prison term for Burlington Township man

MOUNT HOLLY - A Burlington Township man has received a 22-year prison term for starting a fatal fire at a Pemberton Borough apartment complex.

Newlin Evans IV, 23, was accused of starting a predawn blaze that killed Camryn Powell, 22, a romantic rival, in April 2020, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

A woman involved with both men said Evans had threatened to kill Powell if she and the victim continued their relationship, according to a probable cause statement in the case.

It said the woman broke up with Evans, then "rekindled" a relationship with Powell, who was the father of her five-month-old sun.

The statement alleged Evans bought a gas can and $10 worth of gasoline around 3:30 a.m. on April 20.

Arson fire droves tenants from Tara Hall

Evans cut a screen and broke a window before throwing a flaming, gasoline-soaked material into into a first-floor unit at the Tara Hall apartment complex around 5:45 a.m., the statement said.

Two of Powell’s relatives were hospitalized, and multiple tenants were displaced from the Egbert Street complex.

A surveillance camera showed a person “on fire running from the scene," according to the statement.

Evans was hospitalized with burns later that day, then was arrested upon his release. He has been in Burlington County Jail since that time.

Evans admitted guilt in January to aggravated manslaughter under a plea agreement.

He must serve more than 18 years before parole eligibility under the sentence imposed Monday, June 5, by Superior Court Judge Terrence Cook in Mount Holly.

