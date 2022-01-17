Fatal fire in Pontiac overnight leaves 2 dead, injures 5 more

An early morning fire Monday in Pontiac killed two men and injured five people, according to authorities.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office released details about the blaze at a two-story building in the 800 block of St. Clair Street. Authorities said 11 adults were living in the multifamily building. The fire was reported at 2:44 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

An early morning fire on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Pontiac took the lives of two men and injured another five people as other residents jumped to safety from the second story of the multi-family dwelling.

Authorities did not immediately release names and ages of those who died in the fire. A fire investigator from the Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

More: Lit cigarette believed to be cause of fatal fire in St. Clair Shores

More: 73-year-old man charged with arson for blaze that injured 5 Detroit firefighters

Sheriff's deputies and the Waterford Regional Fire Department responded to the scene and found the structure engulfed in flames, authorities said.

One victim, a 36-year-old Pontiac man, told authorities that he had jumped to safety from a second-story window. He had instructed his stepson to do the same, but the stepson refused, according to the man's account to authorities. His 19-year-old stepson, who is autistic, was not seen leaving the building and has not been accounted for, authorities said.

Officials said one body was found in a second-floor bedroom while the second was in a first-floor kitchen. Neither has been positively identified, according to the Sheriff's Office. Among the injured were two Pontiac men, ages 67 and 68, who were taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. A 58-year-old Pontiac man suffered a broken leg.

Contact Matthew Dolan: 313-223-4743 or msdolan@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @matthewsdolan

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Overnight fire sweeps through Pontiac building, killing two