Fatal fire: Willowtree Circle house fire in Clark Mills under investigation

A fatal fire occurred Friday evening at a home on Willowtree Circle in the Clark Mills area of New Hartford, the New Hartford Police Department said in a statement.

Authorities were called to Willowtree Circle at around 6:30 p.m. Friday evening, where police said the resident of the home, whose name has not yet been released, was found dead.

The fire is still under investigation.

Fire investigators are on the scene conducting the investigation along with the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control Investigators.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Fatal Clark Mills fire: Investigation continues into Friday blaze