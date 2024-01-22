Fatal fire: Woman dies after being pulled from North Royalton condo

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW) — One woman is dead after a fire broke out at a condominium complex in North Royalton, officials confirmed.

The North Royalton Fire Department responded to emergency calls at 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Man found dead in Cleveland house fire Sunday night

“Our crews got here and saw flames shooting out of the first floor of this 12-unit condo complex,” Fire Chief Robert Chegan said.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames, after a search began.

“After about 5 mins, [we] got into the back bedroom and found a victim,” Chegan said. “Pulled her out of the house started treatment immediately and transported her to Metro where she succumbed to her injuries.”

A neighbor that lives directly above the fire recalls hearing fire alarms and smelling smoke.

Driver dies in roadway car fire, OSHP investigating

“Her entire door was all black,” Stan Lekarev said. “And then within 2 or 3 minutes, it went from nothing to complete blackout smoke. So, we just grabbed our cat, my wife and I we just ran out, grabbed a few documents, and that was that. We heard explosions and a massive fire just got bigger and bigger and the smoke just kind of big black cloud.”

Two residents were checked for smoke inhalation, with one of those residents being taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Assistance is also being provided for residents who have been displaced.

“Nobody’s going to be able to stay here tonight,” Chegan said. “They all have places [to go]. We did contact the Red Cross. They are going to be helping the ones that need the assistance for tonight. We’ll be back here tomorrow to finish the investigation and see what other assistance and if anyone can inhabit these apartments tomorrow.”

An investigation is pending to determine the cause of the fire. The victim’s name has also not been released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.