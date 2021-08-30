Fatal gunshot victim found on I-91 ramp in Windsor Locks

State police are seeking the public’s help after a man was found shot to death on a highway off-ramp in Windsor Locks Sunday.

The man was found inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds on the I-91 North, Exit 42 off-ramp after police received a call at about 7:35 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives ask any witnesses to call 860-534-1000. Police say all calls will remain confidential.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com