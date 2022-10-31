Fatal Halloween party shooting victim identified. Fresno County sheriff seeks leads

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Monday reported that Angel Zuniga, 19, was the victim who was shot to death at a Halloween party early Saturday morning east of Fresno.

The shooting happened in the 8000 block of East Hedges Avenue about 1:30 in the morning. Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said deputies arrived at the scene after someone reported hearing gunshots in the area.

There were reportedly about 200 people at the party when a disturbance broke out, followed by the gunfire. Most of the partygoers left quickly.

Deputies detained people that were there when they arrived, but no arrests have been made, according to Botti.

Detectives believe guests took pictures and recorded videos at the party and they want to see any such evidence, which can be emailed to deputy jose.diaz@fresnosheriff.org. In addition, Diaz can be reached at 559-600-8204, or Crime Stoppers, 559-498-7867, where they may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 by referencing case number 22-13150.

