Fatal high-speed chase leaves a woman dead and ends in crash in Columbus, officials say.

One woman is dead following a high speed chase that one witness estimated at more than 100 miles per hour that ended in a crash at the intersection of 17th Street and 11th Avenue in Columbus, officials say.

The victim, 46-year-old Veronica Shipp, was a passenger in the vehicle that was struck by the suspect’s vehicle, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The Georgia State Patrol said the pursuit began after authorities attempted to stop the suspect for traffic violations when the suspect began to flee in the vehicle. The suspect drove at high speeds westbound on 17th Street eventually striking another vehicle at the intersection of 17th Street and 10th Avenue, according to GSP.

The suspect then fled on foot and was later found hiding in a trash container, according to GSP. They said he was transported to Piedmont Hospital where he was medically cleared and transported to the Muscogee County Jail for booking.

Local resident Joe Paull was in a vehicle heading down 17th street with his wife and children when he saw a sedan barreling down the road toward them being followed by law enforcement.

“It was coming really fast at us, I would say easily 100 miles per hour, maybe a little bit faster,” Paull said.

He said they pulled over to the side of the road when the incoming car nearly clipped the vehicle he was in.

“”We knew it was going to end up badly,” said Paull. “I was scared for our family, that’s a place that we often run and walk.”

The suspect, 21-year-old Tyrone Lee Vaughn, now faces upwards of 15 charges including murder, homicide by vehicle in the first degree, DUI, hit and run, reckless driving, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and theft by receiving stolen property among other charges.

The driver of the struck vehicle was taken to the hospital as well. At this time there is no information on their condition.

The GSP was asked to state its high-speed chase policy, but it declined to answer.