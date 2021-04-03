Fatal hit and run case bound up to Laramie County District Court

Hannah Black, Wyoming Tribune-Eagle, Cheyenne
·3 min read

Apr. 2—CHEYENNE — The case of a local man accused of fatally hitting a pedestrian with his truck while drunk was found to have probable cause Friday morning and will be heard in Laramie County District Court.

Kyle Ziemer, 32, of Cheyenne appeared in Laramie County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing, with Judge Sean Chambers finding cause to bind the case up to district court, which handles felony criminal cases.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.

Sign Up

Log In

Purchase a Subscription

Ziemer's bond remains at $20,000 cash. His next appearance will be his arraignment in district court, but the time and date have yet to be announced.

Ziemer is currently charged with aggravated homicide by vehicle (DUI), which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death, according to circuit court records.

Andrea Martinez, 38, of Cheyenne was identified Wednesday by Wyoming Highway Patrol as the victim in the case. Martinez was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

During the Friday hearing, two Cheyenne Police officers, Alyssa Muzquiz and Logan Warren, testified about their involvement with the case. Ziemer appeared in the courtroom alongside attorneys Diane Lozano and Carol Serelson. Laramie County Assistant District Attorney Jonah Buckley represented the state.

At about 5:45 p.m. March 24, officers responded to a hit and run involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Nationway and Hot Springs Avenue. According to witnesses, Martinez was walking eastbound on a paved median on Nationway when the driver of a red 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup truck, later identified as Ziemer, swerved into the median and struck Martinez.

Officer Muzquiz initially responded to the scene and took over for a witness who was administering CPR to Martinez, she said. She interviewed two witnesses who had been driving behind Ziemer, with both saying they saw him swerve into the median and hit Martinez with his truck.

Officer Warren arrived at Ziemer's residence shortly after he allegedly struck Martinez with his vehicle. When Warren arrived, the two witnesses, who said they followed Ziemer from the scene, began pointing at Ziemer and identifying him as the person who hit Martinez, Warren said. The witnesses said Ziemer had fled the scene.

Warren made contact with Ziemer as he was attempting to open his front door, he said, handcuffing him and placing him in the back of his patrol car while he interviewed witnesses. Warren noticed Ziemer's speech was slurred, his eyes were watery and bloodshot, and he smelled of alcohol.

During interviews with police, Ziemer said he'd had six beers at a work party, and initially said he had been driven home by a friend. He later told police he was the driver and had hit Martinez with his vehicle.

Warren said Ziemer's blood-alcohol level was tested at CRMC after the incident, but he didn't know the results of the test. Ziemer failed one field sobriety test, Warren said, and further tests were not conducted because Ziemer had fallen over several times while in police custody.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Recommended Stories

  • Highest number of COVID-cases since state started recording data

    Elementary students in Massachusetts are set to return to full in-person learning Monday.

  • Microsoft's Cortana silenced as Siri gets new voice

    Microsoft retires its voice assistant from mobile while Apple aims to make Siri more inclusive.

  • Woman's ordeal to resolve problems with unemployment benefits lasts months

    An Eastern Shore woman who lost her job for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic is struggling to put her life back together. Fortunately, Veronica Bolyard is back at work, but she's still dealing with receiving unemployment benefits that came with many unexpected issues.

  • Tar Heels turn attention to hiring Williams' successor

    “I believe we’ve got the best job in college basketball,” Cunningham said. Williams announced his retirement Thursday, saying he no longer felt like “the right man” for the job over the past two difficult seasons. In a virtual news conference Thursday night, Cunningham said he and chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz would handle the process instead of using a search committee.

  • Catholic churches to follow COVID-19 precautions for Easter

    All Baltimore-area Catholic churches are open this year for Easter with mask wearing and 6 -foot distancing. This time last year, Easter was all but canceled. The governor declared the Easter Bunny an essential worker who could still deliver candy, but in-person church services were shut down. Good Friday Passion of the Lord service took place at 3 p.m. Friday at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.

  • India coronavirus: Why have vaccine exports been suspended?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Homicide chief criticises force used on George Floyd

    The testimony comes on the fifth day of a murder trial against ex-US police officer Derek Chauvin.

  • Massachusetts adds conditions to COVID-19 comorbidity list

    Massachusetts health officials have added several health conditions to the list of ailments considered in determining if people are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in the current phase or the phase that begins next week.

  • Biden says his new infrastructure plan could create 19 million new jobs

    In Friday remarks, Biden said his new infrastructure package could add millions of jobs, although the economy was already on course to add millions.

  • Questions arise into Emergent's production of COVID-19 vaccine

    There are new questions about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Baltimore plant that has been producing it. When 11 News spent several hours at Emergent BioSolution's Bayview facility on Wednesday, the company confirmed on the record for the first time that the manufacturing facility was still waiting for emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration. In conversations, company executives said it was all just a matter of red tape and approval was imminent. What Emergent didn't discuss was an apparent 15 million dose mistake. A New York Times report published Wednesday night detailed a massive mistake at Emergent's Bayview manufacturing plant that ruined 15 million doses of the vaccine that had to be trashed.

  • A recession or ‘she-cession?’ COVID-19 pandemic sets back women’s economic progress | Opinion

    In the year since we entered the surreal world of a global pandemic, we’re merely scratching the surface of its devastating impact on our economy. However, buried under the economic avalanche is the fact that women have been greatly affected by COVID-19.

  • Is Canada turning the corner with Covid?

    Canada's lagging vaccine programme might be speeding up, but it's facing the fast spread of strains.

  • Florida Panthers claw past Detroit Red Wings in overtime despite missing injured stars

    Seemingly injured, Jonathan Huberdeau hopped on one leg, and Florida Panthers fans’ hearts did a similar leap.

  • Afternoon Observer | At Capitol, officer killed, suspect dead + Korean-owned convenience store was trashed in hate crime

    Good afternoon, Charlotte. This is Kristen. Here’s a wonky crime story to begin today’s newsletter before we dive into some major local and national news: A South Carolina man is accused of buying mowers and other power equipment using business accounts he backed with fake companies and bad checks. The man pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy charges in a scheme to defraud Lowe’s Home Improvement of more than $450,000. The scheme reportedly lasted from August 2019 to March 2020.

  • EU countries agree to share 'solidarity vaccines' with states in need

    Most European Union member states on Thursday agreed to share part of their upcoming vaccine deliveries with the five EU countries they said need them most. The EU's vaccine doses are usually distributed between the bloc's 27 countries based on population size. After days of negotiations, EU ambassadors on Thursday agreed to change that system for 10 million BioNTech-Pfizer doses due to be delivered in the second quarter, so needier countries received more.

  • Dodgers begin season in bizarre fashion in loss to Colorado Rockies

    The Dodgers fall to the Colorado Rockies 8-5 on opening day in a bizarre game that had costly defensive mistakes.

  • Ruppersberger focuses on Dundalk amid Postal Service delays

    More complaints about U.S. Postal Service delivery delays have amassed from across the country, but a Maryland congressman is focusing on one particular post office.

  • Only J&J, 2nd-dose Pfizer vaccines will be administered at MDC site starting next week

    Miami Dade College’s vaccine site will only be administering the Johnson & Johnson and the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine starting next week, along with FEMA sites in Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa.

  • US Capitol suspect identified as Noah Green, 25-year-old Indiana man

    Noah Green has been identified as the suspect who slammed his car into U.S. capitol police officers which resulted in the death of one. Law enforcement officials confirmed that Green is the suspect who rammed his car into two U.S. Capitol police officers around 1 p.m in Washington, D.C. Capitol police chief Yogananda Pittman revealed in a press conference that Noah Green “lunged” at the officers with a knife after entering the North barrier of the Capitol.

  • Army announces suspensions after trainee sexually assaulted by 22 service members

    Multiple army instructors have been suspended over the alleged sexual assault of a trainee at the base in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Agents from Army Criminal Investigation Command reportedly launched an investigation after a female trainee claimed she was sexually assaulted by 22 service members, including several drill sergeants, The Hill reported. The outlet reported that 22 service members from the 1-78 Field Artillery Battalion were involved in multiple assaults on the woman.