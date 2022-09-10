Fatal hit-and-run mystery under investigation in Merced County. Police seek witnesses

The Los Banos Police Department is investigating a potential fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred on Friday morning in Los Banos, according to police.

Los Banos police officers responded to a call of an unresponsive subject in the roadway in the 1500 block of West Pacheco Boulevard on Friday at 5:56 a.m., according to a social media post by the Los Banos Police Department.

Officers located a deceased male lying in the roadway, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. There was vehicle debris on the road. The man appeared to have been thrown into the south curb line from the force of the impact, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Michael Neal at 209-827-2520. Anonymous crime tips can be left at 209-827-2545.

The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family.