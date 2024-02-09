Fatal hit-run in Salem closes Mission Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Salem Wednesday night is expected to impact traffic for multiple hours.

According to an update just before 7 p.m. from the Salem Police Department in a post on the social media site X, the fatal hit-run has closed down Mission Street between Hawthorne Avenue and the I-5 interchange.

Travel is limited for westbound drivers on Mission Street/Santiam Highway so people should expect significant traffic delays for a minimum of two hours while the investigation is carried out at the scene, officials said.

