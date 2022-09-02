Fatal hit-and-run suspect remanded to jail

Sep. 2—A 20-year-old Newfane man who is facing charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident had his bail revoked on Thursday.

Sean Kelahan, who was charged with manslaughter following a March 18 hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of Lockport resident Richard Howes III, was remanded to Niagara County Jail following a court appearance in front of Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.

Prosecutors contended in court that Kelahan violated the rules of his release when he was arrested for shoplifting in the Town of Cheektowaga. Prosecutors also argued that Kelahan was seen in videos and photos displaying behavior that violated the terms of his release.

Assistant District Attorney Christine Savoia laid out several pieces of evidence condemning Kelahan's behavior, including videos showing Kelahan in Buffalo — a violation of his agreement to stay in Niagara County — being behind the wheel of a vehicle — though it could not be concluded as to whether or not he was driving it, attempting shoplifting, being present at a fight moments before his curfew (7 p.m.), being at an Olive Garden with another arraigned suspect for an unrelated crime — also violating the terms — and giving alcohol to a cat.

Kelahan's attorney, George Muscato, argued that beside the arrest, Savoia did not have sufficient evidence that his client had violated any terms. He held up his client's hand and asked if any video had caught the tattoos adorned there.

Muscato said that the proceedings were not being fairly metered out to Kelahan and that he deserved a hearing where, as his attorney, he could meet the accusations.

"How am I supposed to represent this young man?" Muscato asked the court. "I might as well be in the hall."

Muscato asked the judge to schedule a hearing on the matter at which time he could cross-examine the evidence, but Wojtaszek denied the motion, choosing instead to send Kelahan to county jail pending his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Sept. 16.

Wojtaszek noted that, under the terms of his release, Kelahan was to remain in Niagara County and should not have traveled to neighboring Erie County where he was arrested for shoplifting.

"Cheektowaga is not in Niagara County last time I checked," Wojtaszek said.

Outside the courthouse, friends of Howes were in good spirits over the judge's decision.

"We really just want justice," Amanda Watkins, a friend of Howes, said. "We have faith in the legal process."