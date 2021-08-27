Fatal hit-and-run suspect turns himself in

Aug. 26—ZEELAND TWP. — The driver of a vehicle police say struck and killed a woman walking along westbound I-196 in Zeeland Township in the early morning of Aug. 15 has turned himself in to detectives from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The hit-and-run suspect, a 39-year-old Holland Township man, surrendered Thursday. Police say he is cooperating with detectives.

At the completion of the investigation, the report will be sent to the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office for review for any potential criminal charges. The suspect's name will not be released pending formal charges and arraignment, said Capt. Jake Sparks of the Sheriff's Office.

The suspect's vehicle, a 2012 silver Honda sedan, has been seized by the police.

Valerie Batema, 36, of Kentwood was walking in the area of the highway, east of 84th Avenue, at approximately 1:30 a.m. Aug. 15 when she was struck by an unknown vehicle, which did not stop. Batema died as the result of injuries she suffered in the incident.

The Sheriff's Office asked the public to assist them in identifying who may have been driving the vehicle that struck Batema. The public submitted numerous tips in the incident, Sparks said. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.