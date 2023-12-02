Fatal Lane County crash: One person dead after vehicle strikes trees

One person is dead after a traffic crash on Crow Road near Milepost 7 late Thursday.

Deputies arrived at around 6 p.m. and found a 2023 Ram pickup had left the road, hitting trees, according to a release from the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, the only person in the vehicle, was found dead.

Speed was being investigated as a factor in the crash. The victim's identity was not immediately released.

The Sheriff's Office asked that anyone with information about the crash call the office at 541-682-4150, opt. 1.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Fatal crash: One person dead after speeding vehicle strikes trees