Fatal Lee’s Summit fentanyl overdose linked to alleged teenage drug dealer: Authorities

A 19-year-old is accused of distributing the drug fentanyl in suburban Lee’s Summit, including the sale of pills that led to one person’s fatal overdose.

Lonnie Elijah Siems, of Lee’s Summit, is charged in the Western District of Missouri with one felony count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. He was arrested Wednesday on the charge following an investigation led by a Jackson County task force focused on drug trafficking.

According to court documents, Siems became the target of the task force investigation as police in Lee’s Summit were searching for a drug dealer who sold fentanyl to a person identified as C.A.H., who died in mid-August of a suspected overdose. Authorities allege Siems was “the source of the fentanyl that resulted in death.”

In September, police began working with an unnamed criminal informant who identified Siems as a local drug distributor, authorities allege in an affidavit filed in support of criminal charges against Siems. A purchase of $100-worth of fentanyl pills was arranged over social media, the affidavit says.

The criminal informant wore a wire that allegedly recorded a drug transaction with Siems. Members of the county task force then arrested and searched the vehicle Siems was in. Recovered from the bust was $100 in pre-recorded currency and 38 blue pills stamped with the marker M-30 under the passenger seat, the affidavit says.

Authorities allege text messages were also found that showed an arrangement between Siems and C.A.H. to purchase pills shortly before the overdose.

On Oct. 6, the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office issued a report saying C.A.H. had died of drug overdose and that fentanyl was a contributing factor.

Reached by phone Monday, defense attorney Gregory Watt said his firm would represent Siems to the best of their ability and looks forward to him having his day in court.

Siems was released from federal custody on a $20,000 bond following a court hearing Monday.