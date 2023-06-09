Fatal love triangle: Was Pensacola shooting self-defense or jealousy? Jury to decide.

A 37-year-old Pensacola man is on trial for murder in a shooting that he claims was self-defense, but that prosecutors say was the result of an ongoing love triangle.

Brandian Darnell Lyons is charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting Larry Gross on the doorstep of Lyons' home around 5:30 a.m. July 10, 2021.

Brandian Lyons contemplates his fate on the first day of a felony murder trial before Circuit Judge John Simon on June 8, 2023. Lyons is on trial for allegedly killing Larry Gross in July 2021.

According to attorneys, Gross had just returned to the home with Lyons' ex-girlfriend, Yvette Jones. Gross was shot and killed during the ensuing confrontation with Lyons.

"Ladies and gentlemen, at the conclusion of this case I'm confident that you will be equipped with the evidence that you need to strip Brandian Lyons of his presumption of innocence and find him guilty as charged," Assistant State Attorney Matt Gordon told the jury during his opening argument Thursday morning.

Why does the State Attorney believe Brandian Lyons is guilty of murder?

During his opening statement, Gordon heavily relied on a string of text messages Lyons sent to Jones for the 10 days leading up to the killing. The prosecutor said Lyons and Jones had an on-again, off-again relationship and had recently broken up again.

Gordon read the texts to the jury and argued that Lyons seemed prepared to either kill himself or kill Gross.

"Don't bring that (obscenity) to the house tonight, I swear," Gordon read from the text messages. "I'm coming. I don't care. I'm about to war tonight.

"My pain runs so deep knowing you love that (obscenity) over me. I really gotta make peace with myself," the messages said. "I'll kill that boy, for real for real."

The prosecutor then outlined what happened the night Gross died, saying the deceased and Jones came to the house where Lyons was "creating a scene" by waking up Jones' two children.

"Then when Yvette shows up, Brandian confronts her in the yard and the conversation doesn't go the way he hopes it does," Gordon told the jury. "Then at about 5:25 a.m., Larry arrives at the house. He pulls up to the house, and before he can get inside Brandian Lyons shoots him dead."

Why does Brandian Lyons' attorney say this is a self-defense case?

David Sellers, Lyons' attorney, walked to the podium after Gordon finished his opening statement and told the jury that if they only focus on evidence presented by the state, then it will be an open and shut case.

"These texts sounds like a stone-cold killer was coming over here to kill this man," Sellers said. "What you're going to hear from Ms. Jones is that Brandian Lyons and her had this relationship where they're off and on again ... and he'd made these sorts of threats on previous occasions.

"Ms. Jones is going to tell you she never took those seriously," he added, "because it was him trying to sound like a bad dude."

Sellers went on to say that specific facts in the case demonstrate that Lyons was defending himself. The defense attorney said Lyons did not know Gross would be coming over and he made it clear he did not want Gross at the house.

He also said Lyons had seen Gross at the house before and did not shoot him, and Lyons had seen Gross possess and pull out guns prior to the incident, leading to him being "anxious in case this guy came."

There is video of some of the incident taken in 15-second increments. It does not show the actual shooting, but does show the events prior.

"What you're going to end up seeing is Mr. Gross run up to the house, gets out of his car, leaves the lights on, walks directly over to the front porch, walks by my client, talks to Ms. Jones and then turns," Sellers said. "What you're going to see is (Lyons) backing up off the porch because Mr. Gross is approaching.

Sellers also told the jury that Gross had a gun, and he said Jones will testify that Gross reached into his pants and turned toward Lyons, which is when the shooting began.

How did law enforcement find Brandian Lyons after the incident?

After Lyons shot Gross, he fled the home. Escambia County Sheriff's deputies setup a perimeter and began searching for Lyons.

According to both attorneys, bodycam footage shows Lyons walking toward deputies with his hands raised saying he killed Gross. He then turned himself in to authorities.

Lyons told authorities that he dropped the gun at some point while fleeing the home, and deputies and investigators never found the firearm or shell casings from the gun. The only weapon found belonged to Gross.

The trial is scheduled for two days and is expected to be handed over to the jury on Friday.

