Fatal Manhattan stab of college student sparked by clash on bus ride home (EXCLUSIVE)

The fatal Manhattan stabbing of a college freshman was sparked on his bus ride home by an argument with students from another school, a police source told the Daily News Monday.

Denzel Bimpey, 18, was knifed to death just after getting off the bus Friday night from SUNY Morrisville to spend Christmas with his family. Cops found him mortally wounded near Park Ave. South and E. 26th St. in the Flatiron District at the end of a trail of blood that spanned a block and a half.

The victim was seen arguing with two men before the stabbing, the police source said. At least one person was taken into custody over the weekend but then released.

By Monday afternoon there had been no arrests, but the source said the confrontation was set in motion during the bus ride and involved more than one student, including Bimpey, from Morrisville getting into some sort of clash with students from another school.

Bimpey, a business major, had come home to spend winter break with his mother and siblings.

His sister, Godslove Nti, was in touch with him that day.

“It was a straight bus ride home for him,” Nti, 28, told the Daily News Sunday. “He was under the weather. He was a bit sick so I was making sure he took medicine before he got on the bus.”

“He always told me he loved me after every conversation we had,” she added.