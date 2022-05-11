Fatal Miami crash driver: $1,376 in fines, license suspended, ticketed for 109 mph

A fiery crash on Biscayne Boulevard that killed a North Miami woman has brought a tragic ending to two years of documented reckless driving by a Pompano Beach woman now charged with vehicular homicide.

Within hours after Friday’s crash that killed Shereka Oriscar, the suspect’s representatives began cleaning up the fines and judgments that led to the 21-year-old’s license being suspended several times.

Shamonni Alexandre-Little’s license was suspended Friday at 4 a.m. when, an arrest affidavit says, she raced away from North Bay Village police after they tried to stop her on the 79th Street Causeway for speeding. The report says that though officers stopped chasing her at Pelican Harbor, she kept zooming west and took the right split onto Northeast 82nd Street.

Oriscar, heading north, waited at the light at Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Street. When it turned green, the affidavit said, she rolled into the intersection.

Alexandre-Little ran the red light “at a very high rate of speed,” the affidavit said, and blasted Oriscar’s Toyota Corolla 290 feet, just short of the length of a football field.

22-year-old Shereka Oriscar was killed Friday, May 6, when, police say, Shamonni Anya Alexandre-Little smashed into her Toyota.

Oriscar was 22. Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.

The arrest affidavit by Miami police listed Alexandre-Little’s injuries as a broken scapula, broken nose, fractured hip and fractured wrist.

Alexandre-Little has been arrested on charges of vehicular homicide by reckless driving and driving without a license, causing a death. She also received traffic tickets for reckless driving and driving without a license, knowingly. She’s pleaded not guilty and will be arraigned June 6. Should she post her $25,000 bond, she won’t be allowed to drive.

According to WSVN-Channel 7, Alexandre-Litte’s attorney, listed in online court records as Simon Dray, said at Tuesday’s bond hearing, “She’s still at Ryder Trauma Center. She has sustained some serious injuries.”

“At least she’s alive, unlike the person she killed, allegedly,” Judge Mindy S. Glazer countered.

Story continues

Dray’s bond argument included, “She’s a life-long resident here. She’s got no prior record.”

Not a criminal record.

‘We are looking for justice.’ Family grieves for 2-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash

Two counties, two crashes, 12 suspensions

What follows comes from an examination of online traffic records in South Florida. If drivers fail to show for a hearing, don’t respond to tickets or pay assessed fees on time, their license is suspended until action is taken.

▪ June 13, 2020: Coral Springs police ticketed Alexandre-Little for failure to immediately report an accident after she hit the gate arm at the entrance of the Palms Point Condominium community. She would have her license suspended for late payment before paying $143 that September.

▪ June 20, 2020: Back at Palms Point, she was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident with an unattended vehicle after hitting a couple of parked cars. Though Alexandre-Little pleaded no contest to the charge, her license was suspended Feb. 26 of this year when she didn’t pay the fine. The fine and late fees, $482, was paid on Friday.

▪ Aug. 5, 2020: Florida Highway Patrol ticketed Alexandre-Little for careless driving on the exit from eastbound Interstate 595 to I-95. After her license was suspended a month later for failure to comply, she paid $253 that Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

▪ Aug. 6, 2020: Coconut Creek police ticketed Alexandre-Little for allegedly going 65 mph in a 35 mph zone. Her license was suspended three times for failure to appear. The case is still pending. On Monday, attorney Mark Milrot filed a not guilty plea, this ending the latest failure to appear suspension. There were $69 in fees paid Tuesday and Wednesday to bring Alexandre-Little financially up to date.

▪ Aug. 27, 2020: FHP says it clocked Alexandre-Little at 109 mph on Florida’s Turnpike between the I-595 and Sunrise Boulevard exits. Her failure to appear caused her license to be suspended four times. Milrot did the same as he did in the above case, filed a not guilty plea on Monday to end the latest failure to appear suspension. Also, $150 in late fees were paid on Tuesday.

▪ Jan. 30, 2021: Sunrise police caught Alexandre-Little driving 60 mph in a 40 mph part of Hiatus Road. The $224.84 in fines and late fees were paid Friday after her license had been suspended for failure to pay.

▪ Oct. 20, 2021: FHP says it clocked her doing 95 mph on I-95 north near the Donald Ross Road exit in Palm Beach Gardens. Alexandre-Little didn’t show up for a Dec. 8 hearing, prompting another license suspension. Scott Kistner, who works with Milrot, filed a not guilty plea to speeding and driving on a suspended license and filed a motion to withdraw the license suspension. The case record says $55 in late fees have been paid, but not exactly when.