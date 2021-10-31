Fatal motorcycle wreck evokes hard memories of a 1990 Brooklyn nightclub stabbing for two families

A fatal motorcycle crash stirred up old ghosts and fresh heartbreak for two families linked painfully by a deadly 1990 stabbing.

Biker Sammy Geraci, convicted of manslaughter and assault for plunging a knife into an unarmed man’s chest at a Brooklyn nightclub, was buried last week after his wreck as the mother of victim Anthony Granese expressed hope the killer’s death might end her decades of anguish.

“My son was a victim, her son is a victim now,” said Vita Granese of Geraci’s mother. “I just want some peace. I haven’t had any peace in 31 years.”

Members of the Geraci family said their mourning was just starting after the Oct. 22 crash that killed the 51-year-old motorcyclist, released three years earlier after a 26-year jail stint for the slaying of Granese inside the long-shuttered Players Nightclub in Bensonhurst.

“He paid his debt, as far as what happened 30 years ago,” said his brother Michael, now 48. “It was ugly back then, and the Granese family had to go through it. Now it’s time for us to try to make peace, and it might take us another 30 years.”

The lingering animus lies in the details of the random, lethal encounter and the ensuing investigation. A 20-year-old Geraci visited the club with his brothers Frank and Paul, according to court documents.

Granese, an aspiring carpenter of the same age, was there as well with best friend Anthony Gallo.

It was April 20, 1990, the last night the club would ever open its doors. And the last night of Granese’s young life.

Court documents detailed the sudden, lethal spasm of violence that followed a shoving match, apparently sparked by a grudge linked to an earlier incident during a spring break trip where the two crossed paths in Florida.

Geraci pulled a knife from his waistband and plunged the blade into Granese’s chest. He then used the knife on a second man before fleeing. According to one witness later cited in court papers, brother Paul stayed behind and fired off a single gunshot — but was never charged in the incident.

As the devastated Granese family prepared for a funeral, Sammy Geraci went on the lam to Florida and dodged arrest for eight months. A badly-shaken eyewitness, after identifying Geraci as the killer to a grand jury, then refused to testify at trial after receiving threats of violence and a subsequent $10,000 cash payoff.

His prior testimony was instead read at the trial where Geraci was convicted in 1992, two years after the stabbing.

“My son would never start a fight, never,” said Vita Granese, now 75. “Anthony was learning how to be a carpenter. And he was at it for a few months when this happened. Eventually, he wanted someday to be married. He was only 20 years old at the time, but he did have a girlfriend.

“He just wanted to live life.”

Geraci, once released from prison in 2018, came home a different man, according to family members. He worked as a mason in Manhattan, becoming a shop steward, and established close ties with his 10 nieces and nephews until the crash where his red, white and blue motorcycle slammed into a Toyota Camry in Flushing.

“My brother was very remorseful for what he did,” said his younger sister Kristy Geraci. “He was a completely different person now ... He had a great job. He was living his life.”

Gallo, now 52, remembers a different Geraci, the one who killed his friend for no good reason. The one whose brother, according to the witness quoted in court papers, fired the bullet that remains lodged in the victim’s back all these years later.

Gallo, who spent three months in the hospital recovering from the gunshot, recalls watching the car with the Geraci brothers speeding away before collapsing from his own wound.

“I turned around, took one step, maybe two, and I just felt heat going through me,” he said. “Kids said, ‘You just got shot.’ They took me to Coney Island Hospital, they ran every light.”

He later learned his buddy was dead nearby inside the same building. Decades later, Gallo struggled to find the right words about that night and the pointless killing of Anthony Granese.

“Karma comes back,” he finally mused. “The death of somebody that killed my best friend ... I’m not happy that he died. I don’t forgive him for what he did. Anthony, he didn’t see it coming.”

Michael Geraci described the death as simply “God’s plan,” adding that his brother Sammy loved riding his motorcycle.

“He had a need for speed, my brother,” he said. “And ultimately God slowed him down by putting him in prison. Here he was, settling in. And now he’s gone. We cherished every moment of those (last) three years.”

Brooklyn State Supreme Court Justice Francis X. Egitto, in handing down Geraci’s sentence 29 years ago, presciently noted the fallout from this crime would not end with the rap of his gavel.

“One young man is going to jail,” he said. “Another is dead. And two families are suffering.”

The ex-convict’s brother expressed hope that both families could now put the past behind them.

“At the end of the day, both of them are gone,” said Michael. “The result is that they’re together in heaven. And maybe shaking hands.”

Vita Granese — grandmother to a boy named after her son — shared a similar sentiment, with a slight twist: “I believe God forgives everything, and I know my son is there. Hopefully (their) son is there, too.”