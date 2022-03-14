Fatal motorcyle-SUV wreck, Adam Lambert: Top 5 stories last week

The top story viewed at staugustine.com during the past week was the fatal motorcycle-SUV wreck at State Road 206.

Other top stories included Adam Lambert announcing a concert, the NTSB investigating a fatal plane crash, the first St. Augustine Hot Air Balloon Festival and the top salaries for government and education workers in St. Johns County.

In case you missed it, here's a quick summary of the complete Top 5 stories of the past week throughout St. Johns County and viewed at staugustine.com.

Officials reroute traffic at the scene of a fatal wreck on Monday morning at State Road 206 and U.S. 1 in St. Johns County.

1 dead after motorcycle, SUV wreck at S.R. 206 and U.S. 1

A 39-year-old Palm Coast man died Monday morning after a wreck at the State Road 206 and U.S. 1 intersection in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a motorcycle south on U.S. 1 in the outside travel lane about 7:16 a.m. when the wreck happened, according to a news release from the agency. At the same time, an SUV was on the northbound side of U.S. 1 preparing to turn left at the S.R. 206 intersection.

1 dead after motorcycle, SUV wreck at S.R. 206 and U.S. 1 in St. Johns County

'American Idol' star Adam Lambert to play solo show

Adam Lambert will take the stage at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, 1340 C A1A S., on May 4.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre box office. Tickets can also be purchased through ticketmaster.com starting at 7 a.m. Friday, March 11. Tickets range from $35 to $124.50.

Avoid fees by purchasing from the Amphitheatre box office, which is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall box office remains closed at this time.

'American Idol' star Adam Lambert to play solo show in St. Augustine

NTSB investigates fatal airplane crash

Questions remain a week after a stunt plane crashed into marshland as the pilot attempted an emergency landing at the Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine.

Local first responders rescued the pilot, Maryanne Fox, 49, of Corvalis, Oregon, who was pulled from the aircraft in critical condition before 6 p.m. March 2, according to Greta Hall, a spokeswoman for St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Fox succumbed to her injuries hours after being transported to Flagler Hospital.

National Transportation Safety Board investigates fatal airplane crash off St. Augustine runway

Other incidents: Failed takeoff attempt lands plane in marsh at St. Augustine airport

St. Augustine Hot Air Balloon Festival set

The inaugural St. Augustine Hot Air Balloon Festival has proven so popular that both days are sold out.

The festival, set for Saturday and Sunday at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, features hot air balloon rides for those able to get tickets. Balloon inflation will take place whenever winds are low enough.

St. Augustine Hot Air Balloon Festival set for St. Johns County Fairgrounds in Elkton

Who makes the most in local government, education in St. Johns County

To increase transparency between St. Johns County residents and the people who serve them, The Record requested salary data from local government organizations and St. Johns River State College, which receives taxpayer dollars.

The Record made the requests in December and January and received responses over the following weeks, so some information could have changed in that timeframe.

Who makes the most in local government, education? See the top salaries in St. Johns County

